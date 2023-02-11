Pam Grier rejected the Bond girl role in Octopussy

Pam Grier stated in a recent interview that she had been invited to portray the Bond girl in the 1983 movie Octopussy. However, she turned down the offer, and the part ultimately went to Swedish model and actress Maud Adams, according to Fox News.



Pam said, "My agents had me meet with [producers] the Broccoli family, and I’m going, ‘I’m not available.’ They looked at me and said, ‘Well, why are you here?’ I go, ‘I don’t know. My agent told me to come meet.’ I just wanted to do really in-depth character pieces that weren’t predictable. I turned down everything."

She further added, "I just felt to be a Bond girl would be: ‘What am I going to do?’ Am I going to help rescue him? Is he rescuing me? They hadn't thought of that. I gave them other ideas, which were much more profound and interesting than what they were doing."

The film Octopussy was released in 1983 and it starred Roger Moore as 007.