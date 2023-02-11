Dolly Parton elaborates on why she’s happy to be in her 70s than be young again

Dolly Parton has recently shared her two cents on ageing and explained why she’s happy to be in her 70s.



In a new interview with Insider, Parton said, “I have to come to terms with the idea that wisdom comes with age, and you can't stop the ageing process, nor the numbers.”

Elaborating on the reason to feel content in her 70s, the country music icon stated, “Honestly — and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — when I see young people today and I see what they're going to have to go through, especially in this day and time, I would honestly rather be this age than that age.”

Parton also pointed out that she never “get caught in that trap of thinking” to do beauty surgery or fix herself to look younger.

The singer continued, “I am no different from everyone who would like to stay 35 forever.”

However, Parton mentioned that she would never spend her life thinking about her age.

“The way I live, the way I work, the way I feel, I'm going to make every moment count,” noted the musician.

She asserted, “I may live to be 100 or I may die tomorrow, but whenever that is, I will know I died trying, and I will know I've done everything I could to make the most of everything.”

“As long as I stay healthy, the numbers shouldn't matter. I don't feel my age, I don't work my age, I don't think my age and, hopefully, I don't look my age,” she added.