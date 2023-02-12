Machine Gun Kelly shares shocking news with fans: 'I got electrocuted'

Machine Gun Kelly has left fans in shock as he revealed that he was electrocuted Friday during a performance for Super Bowl weekend.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the "Valentine" singer shared a clip of his performance and wrote: “YOOO I GOT ELECTRICUTED, AND MY HAIR STOOD UP."



In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen dancing onstage at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest in Phoenix.

MGK's famous blonde hair can be seen in the clip standing straight up during performance.

The rocker appeared with full energy on the set, wearing a white crop top and silver metallic pants.



Megan Fox's man did not share further details on how exactly he was shocked.

As per reports, no medical professionals were needed. After his show, Kelly and his fiancée met up and attended Canadian rapper Drake’s Super Bowl party.

Machine Gun Kelly's Super Bowl performance comes few days after he and the “Transformers” star attended the 2023 Grammys together.