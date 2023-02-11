Kanye West enjoying new life with 'wife' Bianca Censori after putting others in trouble?

Kanye West has not only caused trouble for himself with his controversial comments on social media but also harmed the firms which were working with the American rapper.



Sportswear giant Adidas has warned of a potential major impact on its profits after ending its partnership with YE last November after after he had posted anti-Semitic comments on Twitter.



The firm's new boss has claimed that it could lose hundreds of millions of dollars this year if it decides not to sell its stock of Yeezy sneakers.



"The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should," Adidas' chief executive Bjørn Gulden, said in a statement. Gulden joined the firm at the start of this year from rival Puma after his predecessor was ousted in the wake of a series of profit warnings.

However, West is reportedly enjoying his new life with 'wife' Bianca Censori. The 45-year-old singer, who shocked fans by marrying the Yeezy architectural designer, 28, in a top-secret ceremony last month, is not calling the shots in his relationship for once.

West is believed to have tied the knot with Bianca just two months after his divorce was finalized from Kim Kardashian, according to reports.