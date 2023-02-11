Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, who is considered as a real gemstone of the royal crown, could "rewrite the royal rulebook" to better connect with the public.

The Princess of Wales, 41, has grown increasingly confident with her role within the Royal Family and has ability to turn the gloominess into euphoria as she builds up to her future as Queen, an expert has claimed.

A body language expert has offered glimpses into Kate's "desire to connect with her subjects." She has now emerged as a confident and willing royal.

Darren Stanton shared his expertise over Kate's recent public engagement, saying: "Footage of Kate pulling the tyres along clearly demonstrates her willingness and confidence, as well as her ability, to blend in with those around her."

The expert added: "It's difficult to imagine any member of the Royal Family allowing themselves to be filmed and photographed in those surroundings and just goes to show how Kate is keen to look past protocols and rewrite the rulebook when it comes to how she and William portray themselves to the public.

"Kate looks genuinely happy to be taking part, you can see the determination in her face to impress and she looks back towards her audience reassuringly for their encouragement."

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casin, the body language expert added: "She is wonderfully confident in her own skin, denoted by her relaxed posture, her genuine smiles, her face continuously fully engaged and she isn’t afraid to show, that at times, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.



"Since becoming the Princess of Wales we have seen Kate develop in great confidence and this desire to connect with her subjects is a sure sign that she’ll go on to make a much-loved Queen."