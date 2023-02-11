Actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for using marijuana

The police have announced that Korean actor Yoo Ah In tested positive for use of marijuana

According to Soompi, the police have announced that Korean actor Yoo Ah In tested positive for use of marijuana on February 10th. Earlier this week, the police investigated Yoo Ah In on February 5th for the illegal use of Propofol immediately after his return to his home country from the United States. As a part of the investigation, the actor had to provide both a hair and urine sample.

Though the results of the hair sample are not out yet, the provided urine sample tested positive for his use of marijuana. The police went on to conduct a search and seizure in multiple doctor’s clinics and offices in the Gangnam and Yongsan districts in Seoul. These clinics were suspected to have been responsible for providing Propofol illegally to Yoo Ah In since 2021.

After the announcement from the police, the actor’s agency UAA stated in response: “We have not yet received a notice from the police about [his] drug test results.” Calling back to the last statement that they gave on the investigation, they continued: “Just like we said in our previous statement, we plan to proactively cooperate with all investigations.”