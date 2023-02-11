Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan Markle crosses 25,000 complaints: UK press regulator to investigate

TV personality Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has become the most complained-about article for IPSO.
According to Reuters, Britain's Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) said it was launching an investigation based on complaints from two women's charities after the column had now received more than 25,100 complaints from members of the public.
Clarkson and The Sun newspaper have extended apologies over the article.
The opinion piece was published in December and since withdrawn by the Sun, drew widespread condemnation.
IPSO, financed by a company funded by member publications, can require publishers to publish corrections if they are found to be falling short of standards and fine them up to 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) in serious and systemic cases, according to Reuters.
