Kate Hudson weighs in on ‘truth’ behind past Chris Robinson relationship in ‘rare candor’

File Footage

Kate Hudson has finally gotten candid about her prior marriage to Chris Robinson in a rare interview.



Hudson has just shed some light into her past marriage with Chris Robinson, for the very first time.

The Glass Onion actor broke it all down in a rare moment of candor, according to ET.



She started by recalling how, within the first real trip she took with Robinson, she realized, Robinson, “I'm marrying this guy.”

This was not new to her either, since “I just like jump in the deep end of everything I do,” more often than not.

And while “People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him.”

Hence “I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love and I want to marry him and so I just didn't think twice. And I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt.”

During the course of her chat, she even lauded Robinson for being a great teacher and showing her “what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.”

Hudson believes this rings true even though things wound up getting “complicated,” with time. This is all because she still fondly looks back on the time she “so in love.”