Still best friends: Jimin from BTS brings up his bond with bandmember Taehyung

Jimin from BTS recently brought up his current relationship with bandmate Kim Taehyung

Jimin from BTS recently brought up his current relationship with bandmate Kim Taehyung on Friday in a live broadcast on Weverse. Though all the members from the mega popular boy band BTS have admitted that they’re like family, the bond between Jimin and Taehyung has always received special attention from fans. The pair give off a sibling energy and their interactions are loved by ARMYs everywhere.

Alongside being close, the pair have revealed in the past that they would get into a lot of fights. Jimin even mentioned in an interview that because he and Taehyung were so close, he was the person that Jimin would fight with the most. Though the fights were never over anything serious, mostly occurring over smaller things like practice or food.

It seems that ARMYs were curious about the pair’s current relationship, as they asked on a live broadcast whether Jimin still fought with his bandmate. According to Koreaboo, some fans saw this question as abrupt but Jimin took it in stride, saying: “Uh, Taehyung and I don’t fight anymore. You only fight when you’re young.”

BTS have been in the spotlight for a long time and have grown up in front of their fans. It seems they have grown a lot since their time as trainees as Jimin went on to ask: “What would there be to fight about?”