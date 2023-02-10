Shakira to give tell-all interview about Gerard Pique breakup?

File Footage

Shakira is reportedly gearing up to spill the details of her breakup with partner of 12 years, Gerard Pique, in a tell-all interview.

As reported by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka hitmaker will reveal what went on behind closed door months after parting ways with former Barcelona star.

This comes just days after Shakira released a song in collaboration with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, dissing Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

In the song, the singer seemingly referred to the 23-year-old PR student as she croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal dig at her former partner, the Columbian singer says in the track, “A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Shakira has placed a life-size witch mannequin in her balcony facing Gerard’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu’s pad.



