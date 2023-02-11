Park Eun Bin confirmed to appear in new drama

Park Eun Bin is confirmed to be starring in a brand new tv series.

Popular actress Park Eun Bin is confirmed to be starring in a brand new tv series. On February 9th, it was announced by Kakao Entertainment that the Extraordinary Attorney Woo star will be appearing in an upcoming romantic comedy series.

According to Soompi, the series will be called Diva of the Deserted Island. The series will follow a young girl who ends up drifting out to a deserted island after getting into an accident and is then discovered 15 years later. The show will follow the main character as she tries to adjust to the world that she had been distanced from for over a decade. Writer Park Hye Ryun and Director Oh Choong Hwan will be reuniting for this project after working on the super hit dramas While You Were Sleeping and Start Up.

The main character who gets discovered after 15 years, Seo Mok Ha, will be played by Park Eun Bin. Though thrown into an unexpected turn of events, she does her best to work on her dream of becoming a singer and remains hopeful even in difficult situations.

It has been reported that Love All Play actor Chae Jong Hyeop will be playing the role of love interest Bo Geol who forms a deep connection with the main character.