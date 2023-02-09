Kate Middleton looks drop dead gorgeous during latest outing with William

Kate Middleton looked effortlessly elegant as she wore a chestnut brown coat over a red outfit as she and Prince William made their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on their new roles.

The mother-of-three was looking gorgeous as she rocked a chestnut brown coat, she first debuted in 2012, and a red outfit underneath. She also wore matching knee-high boots to elevate her look.



Meanwhile, Prince William also looked dapper in a navy blazer and coordinating jumper.

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the moments with crowd as they mingled with their fans and have some fun with kids.

The Princess of Wales looked particularly thrilled to see her old prep school teacher Jim Embury - who now volunteers at the museum - after 25 years and greeted him with a hug.

The royal couple visited the harbour town of Falmouth on Thursday to learn about the area's maritime heritage at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall before visiting a local community centre.

Prince William and Kate Middleton became Duke and Duchess of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of his father Charles to the throne.