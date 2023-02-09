Glee star Lea Michele reacts to the rumour that she cannot read: Deets inside

Glee star Lea Michele recently responded to the social media users’ claims that she cannot read.



Michele made joke about an online conspiracy theory against here that alleges that she’s “illiterate”.

On Wednesday, the Funny Girl actress posted a TikTok video and quipped, “265 days to learn to READ!!!” prior to the release of Barbara Streisand’s memoir later this year.

In the clip, Michele shared reaction to an Instagram post about the book news and could be seen placing her hand over her mouth and smiling.

The Broadway star captioned it with book emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Michele has shut down rumours that she cannot read.

Last year, the actress hit it out at trolls, calling it as “sexist” in an interview with The New York Times last year.

“I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” stated the 36-year-old.

She added, “And then there’s a rumour online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”