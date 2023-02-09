Prince Harry, William urged to bury the hatchet by Duke's field lover Sasha Walpole

Sasha Walpole, who claims to be the "older woman" mentioned by Prince Harry in his book, has advised to the Duke and Prince of Wales to make amends ahead of their father King Charles III's coronation.

Harry's field lover has suggested the two royal brothers to "sort out their differences" and bridge the gap that has been separating them over the past few years.

During her appearance in Piers Morgan Uncensored, the digger driver was asked by the TV host what she would suggest Harry and William if she could be in the pub with them now.

Walpole, who got to know Harry in his teenage years, responded as saying: "Life's too short. You know, just sort out your differences and just chat. But I'll probably never be in the pub with the two of them again, so..."

The woman also agreed with the former Good Morning Britain's presenter that it is "really sad" to see the once close-knit brothers be "completely apart".