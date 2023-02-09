Pathaan will never Dangal’s box office collection, says Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala claims Pathaan will never be able to surpass Dangal's collections

Pathaan is still going strong in cinemas, and as per speculations from last week, it was on its way to beat Aamir Khan’s starrer Dangal record. However, Ronnie Screwvala did not agree and presented the facts proving that Pathaan might not be able to surpass Dangal’s box office collections.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst last week predicted that Pathaan might be able to become highest grossing movie for Hindi cinema by replacing Dangal.

Referring to it, Ronnie tweeted, “Just to be very factual and clear. Dangal is and will remain the highest-grossing Hindi movie globally – just in China it did 1200+ cr. Just so we keep the record straight.” Taran's tweet read, ”#Pathaan will cross lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr."

Ronnie has produced some of the most popular films in the industry including Chennai Express, Dhamaka and others. Shah Rukh Khan fans did not take the tweet well and accused Ronnie of being jealous from Pathaan’s success. The tweet was deleted shortly after the heavy criticism Ronnie received.