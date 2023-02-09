Drake new waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

File footage

Drake’s wax figure has been presented at the Madame Tussauds Museum in London. The Canadian rapper’s newest wax statue has joined the likes of Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and more at the famed museum.

Drake’s wax figure is styled in camouflage t-shirt and cargo trousers. The look has been styled from the One Dance singer’s surprise appearance alongside Future at the Wireless Festival in September 2021.

The Grammy winner singer’s wax statue also matches a bright green puffer jacket and fresh white Nike Air Force 1s.

Drake’s tattoos and ear piercings are included on the wax figure, as is his signature facial hair and the heart-shaved into his hairline.

As per the Madame Tussauds, Drake’s wax figure also sports replica pieces of Cartier and Van Cleef jewelry.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London in a press release said, “With reports that he’s soon to call London home, we wanted to make sure we were able to give him a warm welcome to our streets and show that the love is reciprocated the only way we know how by immortalizing him in our famous attraction.”

Waters continued, “There is no denying that the Canadian rap superstar is a music icon, with countless awards and numerous nominations under his belt, including at this year’s Brit Awards. We know that our guests will be sure to ‘Take Care’ of Drake as he becomes ‘A Keeper’ at Madame Tussauds London.”