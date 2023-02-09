Marvel ignored Elizabeth Banks 'calls' to direct 'Thor 3'

Elizabeth Banks was eager to helm Thor: Ragnarok. However, the studio chose Taika Waititi to direct the film.
During an interview with Variety, the Man on a Ledge star believed "a call was made" to Marvel, she said, "No one called me [back]... Taika Waititi got the job. Rightfully so."
I have an attraction to the sensibility," adding, "That character being funny and knowing how good Chris [Hemsworth] is at making fun of himself, that's my vibe."
The Walk of Shame actor also revealed she received a pitch for a superhero film long ago.
"I had a pitch for a Catwoman movie a while ago, but I don't think it'll fit into the mandate right now," Banks said. "But maybe someday."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Banks is promoting her upcoming film Cocaine Bear, which is set to release on February 24.
