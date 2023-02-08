Brendan Fraser says nude scene in 'School Ties' was 'scary'

Brendan Fraser discussed his 1992 film School Ties and revealed that the naked scene in the movie was very challenging and scary for him to shoot, according to Fox News.



Fraser went fully nude in the movie when his and costar Matt Damon's character confronted each other in the shower.

Fraser said about the scene, "It was scary. It's scary to do that. When you're an actor and you're starting off you're ambitious and game for pretty much anything. They say, ‘jump’ you say ‘how high?’"

He further added, "The point of it was - is that when Damon's character says what he says about David, it just reveals who he is. His antisemitism and his prejudice is stripped down naked and it's ugly. And the door is locked and they fight over it like shaved apes that need to be pulled apart."

Brendan played the role of a Jewish boy David who is attending a prep school among an army of antisemitic classmates. The film turned out to be his breakout movie.