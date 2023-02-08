Maria Menounos confirms good news 'after decade of trying everything'

Maria Menounos announced she is finally getting a baby with her husband, Keven Undergaro, in the summer of 2023.
According to PEOPLE, the TV host confirmed the news to the outlet, "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," adding, "Keven, my dad, and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."
The 44-year-old also posted a cute clip where she sees an ultrasound video with her father, Constantinos.
Oh my God," Menounos says in the video as she and her father watch. "Guys, that's my baby. I love you."
Earlier, the US journalist opened up about their fertility journey, which the pair discussed publicly on several occasions.
"I definitely didn't think it was going to take this long. It's been years. We've used different services, different people," adding, "It's just been a very frustrating process."
