Lipreader decodes viral Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck conversation from 2023 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s viral moment from the 65th Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, in Los Angeles is finally being decoded.

The couple sparked the attention of netizens as they were caught arguing on camera while Trevor Noah did a comedy bit seated next to the pair.

It began by Affleck whispering something in Lopez’s ear and she responded to him in a scolding manner. The couple however quickly recovered once they realised that they were being filmed.

Entertainment Tonight broke down the moment with the help of a lipreader, Jeremy Freeman, who provided insight into the conversation.

“I believe when Ben Affleck whispered into... Jennifer Lopez’s ear, she replied with, ‘Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated’,” Freeman told ET. “[Then] she turned away and Ben Affleck shuttered uncomfortably... and [said], ‘I might’.”

The 50-year-old Deep Water actor was also quite popular on social media as he made headlines for his ‘bored’ expressions during the ceremony.

However, a source told the outlet that the reason why Affleck’s expressions were frowny because he was “tired.”

“Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” the source said. “He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self.”

The source additionally noted that Lopez “knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time.”

“She is appreciative of his support,” the source concluded, “whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home.”