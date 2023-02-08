Meghan Markle ‘crushed on’ Prince Harry before ‘crushing him’

Meghan Markle is standing accused of ‘having a crush on’ and ‘crushing’ Prince Harry in the process.
The claims have been made by TV presenter Lizzie Cundy, during the course of a TalkTV episode.
There, she claimed, “Meghan Markle has revealed to friends that she had a crush on Piers Morgan before she met Prince Harry.”
She even went as far as to allege, “Well she did want a rich British boyfriend, she didn’t necessarily say older.”
“I’m going to be honest nothing would surprise me.I knew they were friends before she met Harry but I don’t think she had the crush on [Piers].”
“I think she always had the crush on William, that was her crush Prince William.” But “Let’s be honest not only did she have a crush on Harry, she crushed Harry.”
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will hold an audience with Zelensky during his trip to the United...
Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'
Tom Cruise is said to be a true royalist after his friendship with Kate Middleton and Prince William
Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’
Leonardo DiCaprio and the 19-year-old model Eden Polani sparked romance rumors after a photo appeared online
Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz is suing the second wedding planners for allegedly not returning $159,000 deposit