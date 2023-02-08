‘Compliant husband’ Prince Harry ‘a stepping stone’ for Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is reportedly treating Prince Harry as her ‘compliant husband’ that she’s allegedly using as a ‘stepping stone to becoming a ‘global celebrity’.
This claim has been made by royal author and expert Tom Bower, in a new piece for The Sun.
He started by accusing Meghan Markle of being the ‘driving force behind the Netflix deal’.
He also believed “Nurtured in Hollywood, she has imposed her ‘narrative’ on Harry. A compliant husband.”
In Mr Bower’s eyes, the “Netflix series is [Meghan’s] latest vehicle to wreak damage on the royal family and Britain.”
During the course of the chat the author also claimed, “as [Meghan] later revealed, marrying into the royal family was just a ‘chapter’ in her life, a stepping stone to becoming a global celebrity after she failed, just before meeting Harry, to land any significant acting parts.”
“Becoming a duchess was a perfect interlude while seeking a new career. Netflix, she calculates, gives her a new opportunity to launch her next ‘chapter.’”
Tom Cruise is said to be a true royalist after his friendship with Kate Middleton and Prince William
Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ when she is called ‘nepo baby’
Leonardo DiCaprio and the 19-year-old model Eden Polani sparked romance rumors after a photo appeared online
Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz is suing the second wedding planners for allegedly not returning $159,000 deposit
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught arguing on camera while Trevor Noah did a comedy bit
Rohit Shetty also shares that he used to iron sarees for Tabu on the sets of 'Haqeeqat'