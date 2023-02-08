Prince Harry fought tears as he spoke about Diana on William's wedding

Prince Harry says he said few words about Princess Diana at Prince William’s wedding.

The Duke of Sussex shares private bits from his elder brother’s wedding as he opens up in memoir ‘Spare.’

Writing that he decided to say a few words about Princess Diana, Harry pens: “When it died away I closed on a serious note. Mummy: How she’d have loved to have been here. How she’d have loved Kate, and how she’d have loved seeing this love you’ve found together. As I spoke these words I didn’t look up. I didn’t want to risk making eye contact with Pa or Camilla—and above all with Willy. I hadn’t cried since Mummy’s funeral, and I wasn’t going to break that streak now.”

He adds: “I also didn’t want to see anyone’s face but Mummy’s. I had the clearest vision in my mind of her beaming on Willy’s Big Day, and having a proper laugh about that dead ermine.”