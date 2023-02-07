Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr to team up for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her former co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. are all set to team up for a sequel to their 1997 hit movie I Know What You Did Last Summer.
According to Deadline, Hewitt and Prinze will be paired up with a “new cast” in transitional horror movie.
The news circulated after Amazon tried to “reboot the franchise” with a series starring “new actors on Prime Video”. However, it was cancelled after one season in 2021.
The outlet reported that the horror movie will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.
Per source, the upcoming sequel is in the “early stages of development”.
The outlet further mentioned that the new sequel “will have some of the original's creative team, as producer Neal H. Moritz is in talks to return”.
Reportedly, Leah McKendrick has also been hired to write the movie’s screenplay.
So far, Sony Pictures had not made any comment for the original story.
For the unversed, Hewitt and Prinze starred in the original film with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe. Later, they returned after one year for the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which saw Brandy and Mekhi Phifer in the cast as well.
