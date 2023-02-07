Who will attend King Charles III's coronation?

King Charles III will officially be crowned as the next monarch of the United Kingdom alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the historic occasion will take place over the course of three days, including a Bank Holiday on the Monday (May 8, 2023).

The guest list for the coronation has yet to be released but it is expected to include immediate heirs to the throne and senior working royals. Prince William, Princess Kate and their children to attend the ceremony.

Prince Edward and Princess Anne are also likely to be in attendance with their significant, as well as King Charles' estranged brother Prince Andrew, although it is expected that he won't be allowed to wear his military uniform, or be invited onto the Balcony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to confirm their attendance at the coronation, given their stretched relationship with the royal family - and the fact that the ceremony lands on the same day as their son, Archie's, birthday.

There are speculations that all working members of the Firm would be allowed to appear on the Balcony, while Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his uncle Prince Andrew, the Duke of York (if they attend the events) won't take place with the working royals for a balcony photograph.