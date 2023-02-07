Here’s how Mila Kunis reacted to Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon’s ‘awkward’ red carpet photos

Mila Kunis thought her husband Ashton Kutcher posing with co-star Reese Witherspoon was hilariously awkward.

Witherspoon and Kutcher are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com, Your Place or Mine. The duo went viral as fans called them out on their distant red carpet poses while promoting the movie, per Us Weekly.

Witherspoon revealed during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, which aired on Monday, February 6th, 2023, that Kunis also joined in the fun as she reacted to the photos by emailing the co-stars to agree with the internet.

“She even emailed us last night,” said the Sweet Home Alabama star. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’”

She then gushed about Kunis, “It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

During her talk show appearance, the Legally Blonde star also praised her co-star. “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy,” she told the hosts. “I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”

She shared that about a month before filming, she and Kutcher, who play friends who have known each other for 20 years in the movie, started talking every day and sending each other videos.

“I was like, ‘These are my dogs. These are my kids.’,” she said of their bond. “My kids would tease him about his football team.”

Your Place or Mine will release on Netflix February 10, 2023.