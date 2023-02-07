BTS' Jungkook breaks silence on criticism over his tattoos

The singer and rapper Jungkook responded to the netzines who criticize him over his many tattoos, Allkpop reported.

BTS youngest member replied to people who told him to remove his tattoos, "Removing them is painful. I don't like pain. Removing them hurts, and I heard it takes a while."

He further said that "I understand why some people want to get them removed but...really? Because, it's something that I've wanted. That's why they remain."



"If I remove them, that means I am denying my past self. That past self was also me. So, I don't think removing them is the right thing (for me)," Jungkook continued.

Recently, the 25-year-old singer surprised ARMY with his live session through Weverse and explained the meaning of his tattoos.