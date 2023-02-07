Prince Harry was asked not to give best man speech for Prince William: Here's Why

Prince Harry says he was not asked to deliver the best man's speech at Prince William’s wedding.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he was not trusted to say heartfelt words at his brother’s wedding due to his non-serious personality.

He says: “Willy didn’t want me giving a best-man speech. He didn’t think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate. He wasn’t wrong.”

Harry adds that the decision gave the real best men, Thomas and James, to go discreet in front of the media.

“Also, the lie gave cover to James and Thomas, two civilians, two innocents. Had they been outed as Willy’s best men, the rabid press would’ve chased them, tracked them, hacked them, investigated them, ruined their families’ lives. Both chaps were shy, quiet. They couldn’t handle such an onslaught, and shouldn’t be expected to. Willy explained all this to me and I didn’t blink. I understood. We even had a laugh about it, speculating about the inappropriate things I might’ve said in my speech,” he noted.