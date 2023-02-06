Andrew Tate to begin a charity for men’s protection from false accusations: Deets inside

Andrew Tate has recently been keeping updated his followers on social media, while locked in Romanian prison.



Lately, the controversial social media personality made an announcement on Sunday that he would be “donating 100 million” for charity to safeguard men.

Taking to Twitter, the former kickboxer wrote, “I updated my will from prison.”

He added, “I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations.”

Interestingly, Tate didn’t provide details of what his charity would offer or what would be its modus operandi.

Per Indy 100, Tate perhaps wanted to help men like him.

Following his post, a few users mocked him for tweeting about his “will”.

One user said, “You don’t have $100M bud.”

“Technically, the charity will only start after you are dead? How generous and noble of you!” another added.

For the unversed, Tate and his brother Tristan will reportedly stay in pre-detention until February 27. Both brothers have been charged with rape and human trafficking allegations.