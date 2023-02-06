Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn deaf ear to experts' advice and public demand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are paying no heed to the experts and the people who want the couple to drop their royal titles.



Royal fans, experts, historians and politicians are mounting pressure on King Charles III to strip of the couple's titles as the Sussexes do not seem to get rid of it any time soon even though they have stepped down as senior working members of the Firm and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being accused of using the royal titles for their personal gains. There are also claims that Harry and Meghan have earned all lucrative contracts with their links to the Firm.

The two are still sticking to the titles even after facing massive backlash. Lilibet and Archie's parents have something big in their minds about their family's future that's why they are paying no heed to the public demand.

Tory MP Bob Seely has also urged the monarch to take effective and immediate steps to strip the couple of their titles. He intends to have amendments made to the 1917 Titles Deprivation Acts so that Prince Harry’s bid to “monetize his misery for public consumption” gets bashed.