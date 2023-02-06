Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to play with King Charles emotions over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can play with the emotions of King Charles over their kids Archie and Lilibet as the monarch is known to be very fond of his grandchildren.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children Archie and Lilibet will not attend their grandfather King Charles coronation in May, it is believed.

This comes after reports that Prince Harry could attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry may opt for a brief 48-hour visit, without Meghan Markle, who will remain in California with Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex will stay at home and celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday with Lilibet.

Archie’s fourth birthday falls on King Charles coronation day, May 6.

Earlier, there were reports that both Prince Harry and Meghan would be invited to King Charles coronation.

It remains unclear whether Meghan and Harry will accept the invitation in the wake of the Duke’s tell-all memoir Spare about the royal rift.

There was also a report that King Charles would welcome the possibility to spend time with Archie and Lilibet during his coronation in May.