‘Avatar: Way of Water’ overtakes ‘Titanic’ with $2.174b at all-time international box office

File footage

James Cameron has made history with Avatar: The Way of Water success as the film has overtaken his 1997 classic Titanic at the international box office on Sunday.



With the latest collection, the sequel to the 2009 original made it the No. 3 spot for ‘movie of all time abroad,’ behind the original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, as per the Deadline.

The outlet further noted that The Way of Water was estimated to reach $1.538B through Sunday.

The Avatar sequel, which stars Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet, 'reached $2,174.4M' globally through the eighth weekend.

However, the film has not yet surpassed Titanic's worldwide box office total. As per the Variety, it only needs to make $20 million more to pass that milestone.

It still remains the number one 'non-local title in several offshore markets, including France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan and Korea.'

Last week it was reported that The Way of Water had pushed past Star Wars: The Last Jedi to become the eleventh highest grossing film domestically of all time.

The fantasy adventure set on the world of Pandora recently earned four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Moreover, Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 are on track for their promised release dates of December 20, 2024 and December 18, 2026, respectively.