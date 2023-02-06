Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': After Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff also joins the star cast

'Jailer' is set to release in theatres in 2023

Legendary actor Jackie Shroff has been taken on-board for film Jailer that stars superstar Rajinikanth in the main role.

The makers of the film; Sun Pictures officially announced the news through their twitter handle. They shared the first look of Jackie from the film and wrote: “Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer.” In the poster, the veteran actor looks intense as ever.

This is not going to be the first collaboration between the two legendary actors. Both Rajini and Jackie has acted together previously in Uttar Dakshin in 1987 and in Kochadaiiyaan in 2014.

Previously, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also joined in the star cast of the film. She will be playing a small role in the film alongside the Thalaivar.

Film Jailer is an action-thriller directed by Nelson Dilipkumar backed by Sun Pictures. The film is going to mark as the first collaboration of Nelson with the superstar of India.

The movie also features; Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan. Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal will have cameo appearance.

Rajinikanth’s biggest film of the year Jailer is set to release in theatres this year, reports IndiaToday.