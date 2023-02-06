Kate Middleton breaks tradition as she hires new aide

Kate Middleton has hired a new private secretary as she launched a campaign to inform people about the importance of the early years.

According to express.co.uk, 51-year-old Alison Corfield has previously worked with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver between 2015 and 2020 as head of campaigns.

The website reported that Kate's new aide has been dubbed as "massive breath of fresh air" at Kensington Palace, a "ball-breaker" and a "real straight-talker".

The publication reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William usually recruit their aides from the civil service and government departments.

It said Corfield's experience in the private sector marks a break with tradition as Kate increases her public work.

In their recent media interactions, Netflix documentary and recently released book Spare, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have created the impression that Kate Middleton and Prince William drove them out of the UK.

According to commentator, senior members of the royal family are under immense pressure due to Harry and Meghan's incessant attacks and Kate Middleton's new public work may be part of her efforts to improve her image.