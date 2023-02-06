 
Monday February 06, 2023
Entertainment

Winners of the 65th Grammy Awards 2023: Full list

The 65th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

By Web Desk
February 06, 2023
Winners of the 65th Grammy Awards 2023: Full list

The 65th Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night, took place on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The evening was once again hosted by comedian and former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.

The highlights of the night included the many nominations bagged by Beyoncé followed by Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Banrdi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles.

Many stars took to the stage to perform at the coveted event, which included, Styles, Blige and Carlile, along with Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Here is the full-list of winners from the 65th Grammy Awards:

Record of the Year

  • Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
  • Easy on Me — Adele
  • Break My Soul — Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
  • You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
  • Woman— Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
  • The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
  • About Damn Time — Lizzo
  • As It Was — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

  • Voyage — ABBA
  • 30 — Adele
  • Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
  • Renaissance — Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
  • In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
  • Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
  • Special — Lizzo
  • Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

  • abcdefu — Sara Davis, GAYLE and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
  • About Damn Time — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
  • All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • As It Was — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
  • Bad Habit — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
  • Break My Soul — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • Easy on Me — Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
  • God Did — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
  • The Heart Part 5 — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi & JD Beck
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Muni Long
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Voyage — ABBA
  • 30 — Adele
  • Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
  • Special — Lizzo
  • Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • Easy on Me — Adele
  • Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny
  • Woman — Doja Cat
  • Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
  • About Damn Time — Lizzo
  • As It Was — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
  • Bam Bam — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
  • My Universe — Coldplay and BTS
  • I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone and Doja Cat
  • Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Higher — Michael Bublé
  • When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson
  • I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
  • Evergreen — Pentatonix
  • Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Voyage — ABBA
  • 30 — Adele
  • Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
  • Special — Lizzo
  • Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
  • Rosewood — Bonobo
  • Don't Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel
  • I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
  • Intimidated — KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R.
  • On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
  • Fragments — Bonobo
  • Diplo — Diplo
  • The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
  • Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

  • Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin
  • Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck
  • Blooz — Grant Geissman
  • Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau
  • Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • There'd Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
  • Certainty — Big Thief
  • King — Florence + The Machine
  • Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
  • Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

  • WE — Arcade Fire
  • Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
  • Fossora — Björk
  • Wet Leg — Wet Leg 
  • Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

  • VIRGO'S GROOVE — Beyoncé
  • Here With Me — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
  • Over — Lucky Daye
  • Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
  • Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra
  • Keeps On Fallin' — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
  • PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé 
  • 'Round Midnight — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
  • Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

  • CUFF IT — Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
  • Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
  • Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
  • Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Operation Funk — Cory Henry
  • Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
  • Drones — Terrace Martin
  • Starfruit — Moonchild
  • Red Balloon — Tanks And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
  • Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
  • Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
  • Candydrip — Lucky Daye
  • Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

  • GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  • Vegas — Doja Cat
  • pushin P — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
  • F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla
  • The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar 

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
  • WAIT FOR U — Future feat. Drake & Tems 
  • First Class — Jack Harlow
  • Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar fest. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
  • Big Energy (Live) — Latto

Best Rap Song

  • Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
  • GOD DID — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  • The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
  • pushin P — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
  • WAIT FOR U — Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

  • GOD DID — DJ Khaled
  • I Never Liked You — Future
  • Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar 
  • It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini
  • Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan
  • In His Arms — Miranda Lambert
  • Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
  • Live Forever — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
  • Midnight Rider's Prayer — Brothers Osbourne
  • Outrunnin' Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
  • Does He Love You - Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
  • Never Wanted to Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
  • Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

  • Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
  • Doin' This — Luke Combs
  • I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift
  • If I Was a Cowboy — Miranda Lambert
  • I'll Love You Till The Day I Die — Willie Nelson
  • 'Til You Can’t — Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

  • Growin’ Up — Luke Combs
  • Palomino — Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
  • Humble Quest — Maren Morris
  • A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best Americana Album

  • In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
  • Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
  • Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'
  • Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

  • Bright Star — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
  • Forever — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
  • High and Lonesome — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
  • Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
  • Prodigal Daughter — Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)
  • You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best American Roots Performance

  • Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton
  • Life According to Raechel — Madison Cunningham
  • Oh Betty – Fantastic Negrito
  • Stompin' Ground — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
  • Prodigal Daughter — Aoife O'Donovan and Allison Russell

Best Rock Performance

  • So Happy It Hurts — Bryan Adams
  • Old Man — Beck
  • Wild Child — The Black Keys
  • Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
  • Crawl! — IDLES
  • Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Rock Song

  • Black Summer - Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
  • Blackout - Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
  • Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
  • Harmonia's Dream - Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
  • Patient Number 9 - John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

  • Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
  • The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler Idles
  • Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
  • Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Lucifer on the Sofa - Spoon

Best Metal Performance

  • Call Me Little Sunshine - Ghost
  • We'll Be Back - Megadeth
  • Kill Or Be Killed - Muse
  • Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
  • Blackout - Turnstile

Best Reggae Album

  • The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid
  • Gifted - Koffee
  • Scorcha - Sean Paul
  • Third Time's The Charm - Protoje
  • Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
  • Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
  • Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy
  • Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
  • Ghost Song — Cécile Mc
  • Lorin Salvant

Best Gospel Album

  • Die to Live - Maranda Curtis
  • Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard
  • Clarity - DOE
  • One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
  • All Things New - Tye Tribbett

Best Latin Pop Album

  • Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
  • Pasieros — Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
  • De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
  • Viajante — Fonseca
  • Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

  • Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
  • Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
  • Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
  • La 167 — Farruko
  • The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • El Alimento — Cimafunk
  • Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
  • 1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
  • Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
  • Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
  • Motomami — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

  • Abeja Reina — Chiquis
  • Un Canto Por México — El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade
  • La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte
  • EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
  • Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís

Tropical Latin Album

  • Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony
  • Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
  • Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
  • Legendario — Tito Nieves
  • Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
  • Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best Comedy Album

  • The Closer — Dave Chappelle
  • Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
  • A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
  • Sorry — Louis CK
  • We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best Global Music Performance

  • Udhero Na - Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
  • Gimme Love - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
  • Last Last - Burna Boy
  • Neva Bow Down - Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
  • Bayethe - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

  • Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
  • Love, Damini — Burna Boy
  • Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
  • Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago
  • Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Music Video

  • Easy on Me — Adele (Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers)
  • Yet to Come — BTS (Yong Seok Choi [Lumpens], video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer)
  • Woman — Doja Cat (Chlid, video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers)
  • The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar (Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers)
  • As It Was — Harry Styles (Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers)
  • All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift, video director, Saul Germaine, video producer)

Best Music Film

  • Adele One Night Only — Adele
  • Our World — Justin Bieber
  • Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
  • Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía
  • Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — Various Artists
  • A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Amy Allen
  • Nija Charles
  • Tobias Jesso Jr.
  • The-Dream
  • Laura Veltz

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • There'd Better Be a Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
  • Certainty — Big Thief
  • King — Florence + the Machine
  • Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
  • Spitting Off the Edge of the World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Americana Performance

  • Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith) — Eric Alexandrakis
  • There You Go Again — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett
  • The Message — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin
  • You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
  • Made Up Mind — Bonnie Raitt

Best Song Written for Visual Media

  • Be Alive (from King Richard) — Beyoncé and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • Carolina (from Where the Crawdads Sing) — Taylor Swift, songwriter, Taylor Swift
  • Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • Keep Rising (The Woman King)" (from The Woman King) — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo)
  • Nobody Like U (from Turning Red) — Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
  • We Don't Talk About Bruno (from Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto - Cast)

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou, composer
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer
  • Old World — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • Elvis
  • Encanto
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

  • The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer
  • Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer
  • No Time to Die — Hans Zimmer, composer
  • The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer
  • Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

  • Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
  • Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
  • Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
  • The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy
  • You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

  • Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx
  • All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks
  • Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Finding Me - Viola Davis
  • Music Is History - Questlove