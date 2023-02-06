Winners of the 65th Grammy Awards 2023: Full list

The 65th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
By Web Desk
February 06, 2023
The 65th Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night, took place on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The evening was once again hosted by comedian and former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah.
The highlights of the night included the many nominations bagged by Beyoncé followed by Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Banrdi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles.
Many stars took to the stage to perform at the coveted event, which included, Styles, Blige and Carlile, along with Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.
Here is the full-list of winners from the 65th Grammy Awards:
Record of the Year
Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
Easy on Me — Adele
Break My Soul — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
Woman— Doja Cat
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time — Lizzo
As It Was — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
abcdefu — Sara Davis, GAYLE and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
About Damn Time — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
As It Was — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
Break My Soul — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Easy on Me — Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
God Did — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5 — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy on Me — Adele
Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny
Woman — Doja Cat
Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
About Damn Time — Lizzo
As It Was — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
Bam Bam — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
My Universe — Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry's House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé
Rosewood — Bonobo
Don't Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel
I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Intimidated — KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R.
On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin
Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz — Grant Geissman
Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau
Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Best Alternative Music Performance
There'd Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
Certainty — Big Thief
King — Florence + The Machine
Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
VIRGO'S GROOVE — Beyoncé
Here With Me — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
Over — Lucky Daye
Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra
Keeps On Fallin' — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé
'Round Midnight — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
CUFF IT — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Drones — Terrace Martin
Starfruit — Moonchild
Red Balloon — Tanks And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Vegas — Doja Cat
pushin P — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
WAIT FOR U — Future feat. Drake & Tems
First Class — Jack Harlow
Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar fest. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live) — Latto
Best Rap Song
Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
GOD DID — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
pushin P — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
WAIT FOR U — Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album
GOD DID — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini
Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan
In His Arms — Miranda Lambert
Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
Live Forever — Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
Midnight Rider's Prayer — Brothers Osbourne
Outrunnin' Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You - Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Never Wanted to Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
Doin' This — Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift