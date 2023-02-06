 
February 06, 2023
Prince Harry explains elephant eyes 'made him feel safe'

Prince Harry talks about coming across an elephant on Africa

By Web Desk
February 06, 2023
Prince Harry recalls experiencing a storm in Africa.

The Duke of Sussex, who went to Botswana to mark his 25th birthday, talks about an eye-opening experience after coming across a herd of elephants.

He writes: “When I stared at the elephant closest to me, when I looked deep into her eyeball, when she looked back into mine, I thought of the all-seeing eye of the Apache, and I thought of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and I thought of a camera’s lens, convex and glassy like the elephant’s eye, except that a camera lens always made me nervous and this eye made me feel safe.”

He continues: “This eye wasn’t judging, wasn’t taking—it just was. If anything, the eye was slightly…tearful? Was that possible?”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out on shelves.