Prince Harry explains elephant eyes 'made him feel safe'

Prince Harry recalls experiencing a storm in Africa.

The Duke of Sussex, who went to Botswana to mark his 25th birthday, talks about an eye-opening experience after coming across a herd of elephants.

He writes: “When I stared at the elephant closest to me, when I looked deep into her eyeball, when she looked back into mine, I thought of the all-seeing eye of the Apache, and I thought of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and I thought of a camera’s lens, convex and glassy like the elephant’s eye, except that a camera lens always made me nervous and this eye made me feel safe.”

He continues: “This eye wasn’t judging, wasn’t taking—it just was. If anything, the eye was slightly…tearful? Was that possible?”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out on shelves.