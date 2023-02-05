Howard Gordon says people are obsessed with crime shows to see the right thing happen

Howard Gordon recently discussed his new crime programme Accused and explained why people are so interested in crime shows, according to Fox News.



Howard shared that people want order and to see the right thing happen which is why they like crime shows. He added that Accused is a new take on the crime show genre and he hopes that the audience will like his spin.

Howard said, "People want order … they want to see the right thing happen. There aren't going to be very many detectives. It's really from the point of view of the accused, which I think is really the unique twist on this."

He further added, "What's familiar, and I think comfortable for the audience, but it's really kind of a Trojan horse for a much deeper, much more human story is the courtroom and the crime that will eventually unfold, and we don't learn what that crime is 'til later. Accused is a new take on the traditional crime show, an anthology series in which each week you have someone who's a new person, new cast, new place."

Accused airs Tuesdays on FOX.