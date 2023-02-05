Condolences pour in for Pervez Musharraf

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. — Radio Pakistan/File

The country’s political leadership, key government officials and people from all walks of life have widely condoled the death of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who passed away at a Dubai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

In a condolence message, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief over the demise of the former military ruler. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Dr Alvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the late former president.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences on the former army chief's demise.

"May the departed soul rest in peace," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad, and tri-services chiefs also expressed heartfelt condolences on Musharraf's death, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"CJCSC and services chiefs express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf, former president, CJCSC and chief of army staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the former president's death, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani shared his grief with the bereaved family.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over his death.

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, while paying homage to the former army chief, said Musharraf's services to the Pakistan Army and the country cannot be forgotten.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry offered his condolences, saying: "Musharraf was a great person [...], Pakistan first was his theory and vision."



