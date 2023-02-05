Pervez Musharraf: A timeline of major life events of military leader-turned politician

Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's picture on a banner seen from the window of a moving car. — AFP/File

General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was the fourth military leader of Pakistan, who rose to power in 1999 by toppling the Nawaz Sharif-led government in a coup d'etat. He remained the longest-serving president of Pakistan until forced to step down in 2008.

When out of power, the former president was charged with high treason by a court in 2014 and sentenced to death in absentia in 2019. However, a year later, the death sentence was overturned by a high court.

The News provides a timeline of the highlights of his life.

1943 – Pervez Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi, British India, to Urdu speaking parents who later migrated to Pakistan.

1961 – He joined the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul.

1998 – The soldier was promoted to general and appointed the chief of army staff by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (right) speaks to ex-chief of army staff General (retired) Pervez Musharraf in this file photo from October 8, 1998. — AFP

1999 – Musharraf removed Sharif’s government in a bloodless coup, before announcing a state of emergency and suspending the constitution.



2001 – The army chief declared himself the president of Pakistan.

2002 – Musharraf reinstated the constitution but added a provision that gave him legal cover to stay president for another five years. The same year, a controversial parliamentary election was held in Pakistan under Musharraf’s military rule.

Nawaz Sharif (left) and Pervez Musharraf can be seen at Keil sector near Rawalakot on the Line of Control in this file photo from February 1999. — AFP

2003 – General (retd) Musharraf survived two separate assassination attempts by terrorists.



2007 – He sacked the then chief justice of the Supreme Court, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, initiating a country-wide protest movement. The same year, Musharraf’s rivals, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, returned from exile to contest the scheduled election. Musharraf imposed a state of emergency and suspended the constitution once again.

Television screengrab of then-army chief General Pervez Musharrafs address to the nation October 13, 1999, following the announcement that PM Nawaz Sharif had been removed from office. — AFP/File

2008 – Musharraf’s parliamentary party lost the national polls, forcing him to resign to avoid impeachment. He then left the country for the United Kingdom.



2010 – He launched his own political party, the All Pakistan Muslim League.

In this photo taken on June 12, 2004, Musharraf laughs while responding to a question during an interview in Rawalpindi. — AFP

2013 – The retired general returned to Pakistan to contest the general election.



2014 – He was charged with high treason.

2016 – Musharraf is allowed to travel to Dubai in order to seek medical attention overseas. He never returned to Pakistan.

Former army chief Pervez Musharraf lies on a hospital bed in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

2019 – A special court found Musharraf guilty of high treason and sentenced him in absentia to death.



2020 – A high court suspended the sentence awarded to Musharraf.

In this file photo taken on April 20, 2013 former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf (C) is escorted by soldiers as he salutes on his arrival at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. — AFP

2022 – Reports were circulated of his death, however, they were denied by his party APML. The party had confirmed that he was being treated for amyloidosis.



February 5, 2023 – Musharraf passed away at the age of 79 in Dubai.