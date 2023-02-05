Alia Bhatt grooves to Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' while working out

Alia Bhatt shares another work out video post pregnancy

Alia Bhatt grooves to song Tere Pyaar Mein from upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar.

Alia is absolutely enjoying the new melody. It looks like she has found her new workout jam which is now playing in her ears on loop.

She posted a happy video of herself while doing cardio and lip syncing to song Tere Pyaar Mein. She gave a special shout out to Shraddha Kapoor and music composer Pritam.

“Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dad @ipritamofficial, wrote Bhatt.”

After watching this energetic workout, Shraddha commented on the video. Praising the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor’s beauty, she wrote: “Uffff you cutestest @aliabhatt.”



The Ek Villain actor also mentioned Ranbir in the comment, wrote: “P.S: Ye kya Makkaari hai Ranbir? Apne real id se aao.”

Song Tere Pyaar Mein is the new romantic dance song starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar directed by Luv Ranjan. The song is composed by famous composer Pritam. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 8, reports PinkVilla.