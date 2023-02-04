Sanjay Dutt opens up about his battle with Cancer

Sanjay Dutt had a long fight with cancer, reveals his doctor

Sanjay Dutt is a cancer survivor. On World Cancer Day, the legendary actor’s doctor, Levine shared his journey with cancer and how strong he was throughout.

Sharing the initial bits, Levine said, “He had confronted his hour of reckoning and made a decision. He told me, ‘I am going to go ahead as if I have never had cancer, just focus on getting my life back, breathe and follow whatever discipline is needed to do that.’ Negativity was never an option for him. I would say he came with the most potent therapy there is: his mind, determination and willpower. And that’s more than half the battle won.”

She further added, “His mental make-up was very strong, he never hid his illness and took the challenge head on from Day 1. He was open with his family and friends, wasn’t scared to look weak in front of them, was honest with them and accepted their strength as and when required. That’s the second most potent therapy there is, the support of family and friends, who can pull you out of troughs that any cancer therapy entails.”