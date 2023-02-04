Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to change policy after backlash?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly decided to stop attacking the royal family after severe public backlash, releasing some new fun contents for US streaming giant Netflix.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's next step in their careers as video producers for the Network will include "fun" television series after damaging the Firm, it has been claimed.

"There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content. It will be rom coms, feel good and light-hearted programmes," a source has told the Telegraph.

Meghan and Harry, who have been buzzing in media since the couple launched a series of blistering allegations and attacks against the Royal Family, have signed a multi-year deal with video streaming service in 2020, only weeks after quitting the royal jobs.

Last year, the California-based couple released their two products, the first was: "Harry and Meghan, a biographical six-part docu-series entirely focused on their romance and struggles with the media and the Firm.

Liibet and Archie's parents' second project was "Live to Lead", a documentary series featuring interviews with world leaders and leading personalities such as feminist Gloria Steinem and former New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.