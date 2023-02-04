Madonna's 'nepo baby' drama: Vogue claims Lourdes Leon did make it to the show

Madonna's 'nepo baby' Lourdes Leon and the drama surrounding Marc Jacobs' show continues to intensify.

A TikTok video featured Lourdes Leon being turned away from the Marc Jacobs show for arriving at 6pm after doors closed, on Thursday, February 2.

As per Daily Mail, Content creator Mickey Blank, who posted the video, told the outlet that "The guards at the entrance told her they can't let her in but she's welcome to come back to the second show at 7pm."

Vogue took to Instagram to share a montage featuring Lourdes at the show.

"For the record, Lola Leon made it to @marcjacobs's spring 2023 show—and thrived along the way, even despite a wardrobe malfunction!" the caption insisted.

The drama comes after Lourdes was made the face of Marc Jacobs in 2021 for its spring/summer collection.

Lourdes Leon is Madonna's eldest daughter with ex Carlos Leon.



