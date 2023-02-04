King Charles to 'definitely' invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation

A palace insider spilled the beans that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘definitely’ invited to King Charles III’s upcoming coronation ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued throwing shade at the royal family through their Netflix series and Harry’s memoir.

Following the couple’s criticism of the Firm, royal experts started speculating about their appearance at the ceremony.

However, palace insiders appeared convinced about an invitation of Harry and Meghan to the coronation as there’s a “working assumption”.

The insider spilled the beans to the outlet: “They will definitely be invited, and we are working on the assumption that they will come.”

The reports came after a source told Daily Mail on Sunday that Prince William’s concerned about Harry’s stealing the limelight.

“The issue of substance is whether they attend the coronation and if they do, under what terms and conditions,” the insider said.

“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult,” the source continued.

“Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter.

“While he might decide at some point to discard the titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them,” the source added.