Jeremy Renner shares ‘Rennervations’ image after snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner teased the release of his upcoming series Rennervations on his social media account. The Mission Impossible actor said the show will premiere “very soon” on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Hawkeye star, 52, who is currently recovering from “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” following a snow plowing accident, shared an image from his new show with fans on Instagram.

Renner, alongside the picture, wrote, “We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!”

“As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!” he added.

The Disney+ original four-part series, Rennervations focuses on Renner's passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet the needs of communities.

Following Renner’s announcement, Disney added, "Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same."

The Mayor of Kingstown star broke more than 30 bones when he was sucked under the six-ton plough's tracks on New Year's Day as he attempted to get into the cab to stop it moving as it hurtled towards his nephew Alexander Fries.