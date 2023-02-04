Gwyneth Paltrow shows off ’90s dress she wore for date night with ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow gave fans a sneak peek into her “storage facility” on the Goop YouTube account on February 2nd, 2023.

During the tour to her stunning archival pieces, the actress, 50, revealed that she still has one clothing item worn from her ’90s romance with the Babylon actor, which was a white floral-embroidered Calvin Klein dress.

“This is a nineties Calvin Klein dress, I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt,” she said, referring to their date night at the 1996 premiere of The Pallbearer in New York City.

“Very nineties, you know, shirt dress kinda thing,” she described the piece. “It’s like, slouchy, it’s relaxed, it’s giving that very ’90s ‘I don't give a f--k [attitude].”

At the time, the couple matched their tiny-framed sunglasses and similar golden blonde highlights. For his part, Pitt wore a pastel striped sweater vest layered over a white tee shirt and mid-rise pants.

Paltrow, 50, and Pitt, 59, began dating in 1994 when they met on the set of the movie Seven. While working on Seven Years in Tibet on location in Argentina, Pitt popped the question in December 1996 after the pair had been dating for two years.

Although they split in 1997, six months after their engagement, Pitt and Paltrow still have a close friendship, per People Magazine.