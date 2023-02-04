Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cannot survive’ rebranding: ‘They’re done for’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked concerns regarding the foundations of their brand and how it has become ‘damaged beyond repair’ in the eyes of `royal experts.



Royal historian and biographer Marlene Koenig made this shocking admission.

She spoke at length about it all, in her latest chat with Express UK.



There, she blasted the blue-blooded Duke of Sussex for becoming the “butt of every joke” in the US, since his memoir released.

She believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have inadvertently “damaged” the foundation of their brand, beyond repair, with recent moves.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “Their branding may be damaged because the focus has been more on trashing his family and less on doing work.”

“I hate to say this but they are not A-listers,” at the end of the day Ms Koenig added.

She also spoke at length about how, “Harry was the butt of many jokes on late-night TV,” shortly thereafter.

“There have been a number of folks on TV as well as in print stating that airing dirty laundry is not a good thing.”

While she does admit, “There will be a percentage of Americans who take their side and see Harry and Meghan as victims. William and Catherine got a very positive response when they were in Boston in December. Big crowds.”