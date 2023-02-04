Brendon Urie and wife Sarah welcome their first baby one week after announcement

Brendon Urie, known for his emo band Panic! At the Disco, welcomed his first baby with wife Sarah Urie.

According to TMZ, the couple became parents on Friday, February 3, 2023. The child’s gender and name are still unknown. The outlet also noted that everyone is “happy and healthy.”

The announcement comes just one week after he shared the news with fans that he was ending his band in order to focus more on his family, as he was expecting his first child with Sarah.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” he began in the post. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” he then penned.

“We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he announced in the heartrending post.

Brendon and Sarah married back in 2013 after meeting at a Paramore show, via Hollywood Life.

Sarah was a big fan of the pop punk band, and got to know Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams — which is eventually how she met Brendon in 2009.

According to the P!ATD frontman, it was “love at first sight for him.” After more than two years of dating in September 2011, Brendon Urie proposed to Sarah Orzechowski. On April 27, 2013, they tied the knot.