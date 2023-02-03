Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their son

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcomed their baby boy on Thursday and announced the birth of their first child together on Instagram, according to Fox News.



The couple made the announcement by posting a picture of them holding their newborn child.

They wrote in the caption, "Our baby boy is here. Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Heather had earlier shared that they were happily surprised when they conceived naturally while in the middle of IVF treatments.



She said, "It was a huge shock. We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got married in 2021.