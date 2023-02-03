This brilliant 'flying' superyacht could soon sell for $86 million

A rendering of the 74-metre-long Plectrum superyacht concept, which was inspired by the foiling monohulls used in the America’s Cup.— Lazzarini Design Studio via CNN

A variety of unique and imaginative superyacht concepts have been sprouting in recent months and this most recent creation from Lazzarini Design Studio is no exception.



The 74-metre-long Plectrum can lift itself above the water and seemingly "fly" at high speeds, thanks to hydrofoil technology.

The foiling monohulls used in America's Cup, one of the oldest international sailing yacht contests, were a major source of inspiration for the design, according to the Italian studio's staff, reported CNN.

However, this enormous orange vessel will be propelled by three 5,000 horsepower hydrogen-powered motors rather than the wind like a sailing boat.

Although foiling technology has been around for a while, it has recently gained prominence. But constructing a hydrofoil of this magnitude would surely be a major challenge.

Although the design is still a concept, the creators claim that if a buyer is found, it could be built in two years for about $87 million.

“We like to remember that in 1964, shipbuilding was already capable of similar vessel construction,” the designers said in a statement.

According to reports, the foil system may be modified depending on the current "cruising needs," expanding from a width of 15 metres while the yacht is berthed/anchored and the foil is closed to up to 20 metres of the beam when the foil is opened while the yacht is sailing at high speed.

The Lazzarin team says this "alternative superyacht configuration" will enable "far faster sea travelling than traditional equivalent size yachts."

The light superyacht has been "intended to be the fastest of its kind" and will be able to reach a top speed of 75 knots due to a combination of dry carbon fibre composite materials.

The yacht will have six guest cabins, a shipowner suite, a helipad, and a beach club with a pool spread throughout its four levels as far as onboard facilities go.